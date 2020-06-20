Tajik Senate speaker felicitates Ghalibaf on election as new Parl. Speaker

In his message on Saturday, the Tajik official called for strengthening bilateral parliamentary relations between the two countries, as well.

On June 6 and in a message to Ghalibafhe, the Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda underscored the significance of tightening his country's relations with Iran.

He hoped that under Ghalibaf's chairmanship mutual cultural and parliamentarian ties between Iran and Tajikstan will grow.

Zokirzoda also named enhancing brotherhood, peace, and stability in the region as the joint targets of the two countries to reach in the future.

Iran and Tajikstan have been working on the expansion of their mutual ties in various sectors even under the pandemic.

