Afghanistan, Iran’s new goods transit route to Central Asia: official

In the current situation, Afghanistan can be considered as a new route for transiting Iranian commercial goods to the Central Asian states especially Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

He made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with IRNA and added, “using capacities of Afghanistan with regards to transiting goods to Central Asian market including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and also accessing Iran to lucrative markets of these two countries are of paramount importance in the current situation.”

Since Afghanistan is a member of TIR Carnet [Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention)], Iranian companies can take advantage of high capacities of Afghanistan transport companies for the transfer of goods to the Central Asian states, he emphasized.

Presently, five to six containers or trucks are transporting goods to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan every week via Milak Border in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “this volume of transit goods is very low that should be increased.”

Since Afghanistan, as central part of Asian, enjoys high transit ability, it can play an important role for the promotion of trade between Iran and regional countries including Central Asian states, Iran’s Commercial Envoy Javanmard Ghasab stressed.

MNA/IRN83772994