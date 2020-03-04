Iran will get through Covid-19 outbreak in shortest time: Rouhani

“I promise our dear people that based on the expertise and determination of our doctors and nurses and sacrifices of all people, we will get through this problem with the minimum fatalities in the shortest possible time,” said Rouhani in Wednesday's cabinet session.

He went on to appreciate the efforts put by the medical staff across the country to contain the virus, describing them as those on the frontline of the fight.

Rouhani also lashed at enemies who are taking advantage of the outbreak to disrupt people’s peace and trust by publishing fake news and claims regarding the status of the disease in Iran. “They announce false figures and publish false remarks; they claim that realities are not being told to people while from the very first day that we felt the entrance of the virus, the Health Ministry was tasked to inform people with statistics and data so that people would know who many have been infected or lost their lives or what measures are being carried out.”

The president also lashed out at Washington’s claims of readiness to help Iran with the outbreak. “Unfortunately those who have put sanctions against people’s food and medicine and have carried out the most vicious acts against the Iranian nation in the past two years are now wearing a sympathy mask, claiming that they seek to help. If you are honest, at least remove sanctions on medicine; this is the first step.”

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Iran has hit 2,822 while the death toll has increased to 92.

MAH/ 4870009