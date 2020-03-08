Turkey eases commutes of Iranian trucks at its borders

Pekcan told Vaezi that he has issued an order in this regard and commute problems of Iranian trucks at Turkey's joint borders with Bulgaria, Greece ad Georgia have been resolved.

The two sides also agreed on the preparation of a healthcare protocol and its urgent finalization to guarantee the transit of Iranian trucks in the long-run.

As accorded, Iranian trucks can resume loading cargoes at Turkey's Port of Mersin.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Iranian trucks and passengers have faced some difficulties commuting to neighboring countries.

MNA/4873057