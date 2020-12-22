Iran-Tajikistan scientific coop. roadmap to get prepared

Addressing the virtual cooperation meeting of the 13th Joint Commission of Iran and Tajikistan, Abdolhamid Alizadeh said "At the Iranian Ministry of Science we have been seeking to implement the agreements accorded in the Joint Commission. Therefore, we hereby declare our readiness to hold a joint committee to develop a roadmap for scientific cooperation between the two countries."

"Exchange of experiences in the field of science and technology parks was another focus of the commission," he said, "Therefore, we announced the readiness of the science and technology park in Khorasan and Isfahan to exchange experiences and train specialized personnel to the Tajik side."

Regarding the improvement of cooperation between the two countries' universities, he added "We are ready to hold a joint meeting of the heads of universities of the two countries as soon as possible."

"Holding a meeting virtually due to the outbreak of coronavirus and shortening the meeting time, are our other suggestions for this meeting," Alizadeh said.

