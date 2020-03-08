Iran, Iraq cannot be separated: Shamkhani

"Iran and Iraq can not be separated," he wrote.

He also commemorated Martyrs Lt. Gen. Sloeimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in airstrikes, less than two months ago in Baghdad by direct order of the US President Trump.

Shamkhani left Tehran for Baghdad on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking political and security delegation.

During the visit, Shamkhani is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, and Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi on bilateral political, security and economic issues.

Meeting with heads and leaders of Iraqi political movements is of the other programs during Shamkhani’s visit to Iraq.

