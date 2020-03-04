People should continue fighting coronavirus in coop. with health ministry: Rouhani

After planting an apple sapling in Sa’dabad Historical-Cultural Complex in Tehran on Wednesday on the occasion of National Arbour Day and Natural Resources Week, the Iranian president said, “Arbour Day is a great opportunity for anyone to leave a mark named tree and one of the advantages can be planting a tree.”

"One of the beauties that God has favoured and that is compatible with human nature in the shade of trees and streams that run at the foot of trees, which Qur'an speaks about,” he said.

The president emphasized the importance of planting trees and conservation of natural resources, saying, "Today, the project of 1290 hectares of forest is being implemented around Tehran, and this is a very valuable step towards reducing air pollution.”

Rouhani continued, "Also, according to the Tehran Municipality, the trees on Valiasr Street, which is considered to be one of the most beautiful streets in the country and even the Middle East, are damaged and being replaced. With the measures being put in place to replace the trees, this street will go back to the state it was in the early years after the Revolution.”

The president added, "There were 18,000 plants on the street, with 2,000 trees damaged and being replaced, which will take the number of healthy trees on the street to the previous state.”

He went on to say that this year, health has become more and more popular among people, adding, "Regarding the coronavirus, people feel they need to take great care to protect their health, their children and the society. Undoubtedly, one of the things that can ensure the health of the society is taking care of grasslands and trees, which will also bring health and vitality for the people.”

The president added, "When God defines paradise, He says first the eye enjoys the paradise.”

Rouhani emphasized the use of fruit trees in planting trees and forestry and said, "Some European countries plant fruit trees around their cities so that people can enjoy the fruits while using the beauties of the trees.”

The President said, "We regard the health and beauty of the city and the vitality of people as one of our great duties and responsibilities, and I hope that God will save our country as soon as possible against coronavirus.”

“I would like to appreciate the self-sacrifice and devotion of our doctors, nurses and all those involved in people’s health, I thank the people of our country because of cooperating with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education to date, and I hope they will continue to do so,” said Rouhani.

MNA/President.ir