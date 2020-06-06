Tajik Parl. speaker underlines tightening relations with Iran

In this message, Zokirzoda congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the new Iranian parliament Speaker, hoping that under Ghalibaf's chairmanship mutual cultural and parliamentarian ties between Iran and Tajikstan will grow.

He also named enhancing brotherhood, peace, and stability in the region as the joint targets of the two countries to reach in the future.

Iran and Tajikstan have been working on the expansion of their mutual ties in various sectors even under the pandemic.

In a message on May 26, Iran's Ambassador to Dushanbe Mohammad Taghi Saberi expressed condolences over the death of a number of prominent Tajik scientific and literary figures and elites in recent weeks, amid the outbreak of the lethal coronavirus.

Iran's embassy in Tajikistan announced that as of February 3, Iranian Varesh airline started direct flights to Dushanbe and then to Bishkek.

Also, back on November 10 and 11, 2019, the fourth joint consular meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan was held in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

On February 27, In a statement, Tajikistan's foreign ministry rejected rumors about Tajik diplomats' leaving Iran and the closure of the country's embassy in Tehran due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

