Iran’s envoy hails Oman for easing air travels

Iran’s Envoy to Oman Hojjatoleslam Mohammadreza Nouri Shahroudi on Sun. pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus and cancellation of flights in regional countries to the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “as of early hours of cancellation of flights, the Omani side made cooperation with Iran for granting flight permits between the two countries.”

He also revealed the presentation of facilities for the transfer of Iranian passengers remained at airports of the Persian Gulf littoral states including Dubai to Muscat Airport and then to Iran and emphasized, “the cooperation of Omani side with the Iranian Embassy in this field is highly appreciated in observing humanitarian affairs.”

Over the past few days, various flight permits have been issued for transferring passengers, including Omani citizens and Iranians residing in the Persian Gulf littoral states, through Muscat International Airport by Iranian planes, the envoy added.

