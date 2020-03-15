Iran, Oman discuss parliamentary ties

The officials discussed the latest status of bilateral ties, especially parliamentary ones, during the meeting.

The meeting was held to follow up on the results of talks between Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani’s phone conversation with Al-Maawali on March 10, said Iranian embassy in Oman in a statement.

The officials also talk about the coronavirus outbreak in the region while the Iranian envoy appreciated Oman’s cooperation on the issue.

In his talk with Larijani, the Omani Parliament Speaker had pointed to the need to continue bilateral talks regarding regional developments and to boost bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

MNA/IRN 83715619