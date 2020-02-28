  1. Politics
28 February 2020 - 18:35

UAE permits flights for Iranians to return home   

UAE permits flights for Iranians to return home   

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The United Arab Emirates has issued permits for flights from Dubai to Tehran after the country halted all its flights to Iran due to the new coronavirus outbreak, a senior Iranian official said.

Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehghan said, after negotiations between the two sides, the UAE has now issued permits for Iranian airliners to return Iranian nationals to the country.

He said the flights will be conducted as soon as possible.

UAE halted all Iran flights over coronavirus outbreak after Kuwait and Bahrain reported coronavirus cases in people returning from Iran.

The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, is a key international transit route for Iran's 80 million people.

MNA/IRN83694137

News Code 156118

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News