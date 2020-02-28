UAE permits flights for Iranians to return home   

Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehghan said, after negotiations between the two sides, the UAE has now issued permits for Iranian airliners to return Iranian nationals to the country.

He said the flights will be conducted as soon as possible.

UAE halted all Iran flights over coronavirus outbreak after Kuwait and Bahrain reported coronavirus cases in people returning from Iran.

The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, is a key international transit route for Iran's 80 million people.

MNA/IRN83694137