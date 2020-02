Iranian Ambassador to Oman Mohammad Reza Nouri-Shahroudi met and held talks with Omani Health Minister Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Saidi on Friday.

Cooperation in pharmaceutical and medical fields was discussed by the two officials.

Iran and Oman have retained close ties in recent years despite US hostilities. Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi has paid several visits to Iran in recent months, meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

