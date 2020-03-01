Covid-19 cases hit 978 in Iran: official

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that from among 978 announced cases, 385 ones are the most recently confirmed ones, of which 170 ones are in Tehran, 44 in Markazi, 31 in Alborz, 30 in Qom, 28 in Gilan, 17 in Razavi Khorasan, 13 in Isfahan, 3 in Hamedan, 11 in Mazandaran, 3 in Semnan, 8 in Lorestan, 2 in South Khorasan, 2 in Hormozgan, 9 in Khuzestan, 8 in Fars, 1 in Ilam, 2 in Kerman, 2 in Kermanshah, and 1 in Sistan and Baluchestan.

175 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

According to the latest reports on Sunday, coronavirus has caused 2,979 deaths, while 86,992 people have been diagnosed with the illness across the globe.

The virus continued to spread around the world on Saturday with countries in Europe announcing new cases, Iran revealing another jump in infections, and Qatar becoming the latest Middle Eastern country to report its first case.

Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on February 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

South Korea, which is grappling with the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, has urged citizens to stay indoors warning of a 'critical moment' in the spread of the infection. The country now has a total of 3,526 cases.

