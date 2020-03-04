  1. Economy
4 March 2020 - 12:00

Three flights bring home Iranian passengers en route Muscat

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – One of the Iranian airlines announced that three flights have returned Iranian passengers from Omani capital Muscat to the Iranian cities over the past few days and is ready for more new flights.

Based on the announcement of one of the domestic airlines, three flights were done from Tehran and Shiraz for transferring Iranian passengers according to the requests of Iranian and Omani embassies.

Accordingly, Tehran-Muscat flight was done on Feb. 27 while Shiraz-Muscat flights were done on March 1-3, 2020.

If requested, this airline is ready to offer quality air services to Iranian citizens in relevant field.

These flights are launched according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health and internal regulations and bylaws.

