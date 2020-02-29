All nations, governments must stand together to fight against coronavirus: Rouhani

He made the remarks on Sat. in a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Fortunately, Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education has implemented a special plan to manage and control the outbreak of coronavirus,” Rouhani said stating that all countries must help each other to overcome this new virus.

Referring to the need for bilateral and regional cooperation between all countries in the region, he noted, “Iran is implementing specific health protocols on trade and export of goods, and is seeking to do so.”

“There is also a special health protocol for commuting between the two countries, which allows us to return flight status between the two countries to normal,” he added.

Pointing to the necessity of cooperation between Iran and Qatar in meeting the health and medical needs to combat the coronavirus, Iranian President highlighted, “We are interested in developing bilateral and regional health cooperation with all countries in the region.”

“Apparently no country will be immune to this new virus and we will all have to share experiences and facilities to overcome this problem,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction on his successful visit to Iran, Emir of Qatar, for his part, said, "I hope we can arrange a meeting between the two countries in Doha in the near future."

He also wished health for all the Iranians, expressing Qatar’s solidarity with Iran’s government and nation over fighting against coronavirus.

“We are confident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will be able to control and overcome these conditions due to the ability and expertise of its physicians and health managers,” he said.

“Qatar and Iran stand together in the fight against the coronavirus, and we will not hesitate to provide any assistance in this regard, he added.

Emir of Qatar also emphasized the need to expand Tehran-Doha comprehensive cooperation in order to accelerate the implementation of agreements between the Qatar-Iran Joint Commission.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 123 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, adding that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 43 by Saturday, up 9 from a day before.

205 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 593.

