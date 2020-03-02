Special flights to bring home Iranians stuck in Turkey

After the negotiations between the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul and Turkish authorities, the permits for two special flights were issued to take the Iranian visitors back home.

The flights will be conducted by Iran Air on March 3 and 5.

This comes after the decision to suspend flights between the two countries as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Iran has also provided the grounds to return the nationals who have been stranded in the UAE for the same reason.

Based on coordination between the two sides, special flights and marine trips have taken the majority of Iranians back home.

Another flight by Iran Air will be launched from Dubai to Tehran later today at 18 p.m local time (+4GMT) to take the remaining travelers to Iran.

