Army voices readiness for fight against COVID-19

He informed that the Army Commander has urged him to make arrangements with the Health Ministry in the efforts to contain the coronavirus.

“In the Army, we have facilities for combat in the real conditions, and we are also prepared to employ the Army’s domestic capacities at the macro level in this crisis, and to help the Health Ministry in quarantine the infected ones or in training people at the macro level, if necessary,” the general said.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran rose to 15 with 95 confirmed cases, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the figures, saying that of the total 34 new cases in the past day, 16 patients have been tested positive with the virus in the central city of Qom.

The total global infection of the coronavirus surpassed 80,000 on Tuesday, with the death rate standing at over 2,700.

Countries like South Korea and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections despite a fall in cases in China in recent days.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has ordered the ministry to gear up the efforts to produce at least 20,000 liters of disinfectant per day to counter the spreading coronavirus in the country.

MNA/IRN83690595