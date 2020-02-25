Death toll from coronavirus reaches 15 in Iran

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the figures, saying that of the total 34 new cases in the past day, 16 patients have been tested positive with the virus in the central city of Qom.

The total global infection of the coronavirus surpassed 80,000 on Tuesday, with the death rate standing at over 2,700.

Countries like South Korea and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections despite a fall in cases in China in recent days.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has ordered the ministry to gear up the efforts to produce at least 20,000 liters of disinfectant per day to counter the spreading coronavirus in the country.

According to reports on Monday, Iran’s Ministry of Industries (MIMT) has also ordered plants and factories producing protective face masks to ramp up production to full capacity.

MNA/4862724