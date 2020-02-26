Total death toll of Covid-19 exceeds 2,765

The total infections reported across the world stood at 81,133 by Wednesday, of which 78,064 are registered in mainland China.

Next comes South Korea with 1261 infections, and the death toll of 12.

Meanwhile, Iran has confirmed 139 cases of infection with 19 deaths by Wednesday.

China has been allowing healthy non-residents of Wuhan to leave the epicenter of the virus from Monday.

Four Chinese provinces; Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi, and Guizhou, on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said.

Yunnan and Guizhou cut their emergency response measures from level I to level III, while Guangdong and Shanxi lowered their measures to level II.

China has a four-tier response system for public health emergencies that determine what measures it will implement, with level I the most serious.

Gansu province was the first to lower its measures on Friday, followed by Liaoning on Saturday.

MNA/PR