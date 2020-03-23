Iran’s Army orders construction of a 2,000-bed hospital in next 48-hrs in Tehran

He made the remarks in a news conference of Army’s Biodefense Headquarters.

While ordering the Commander of Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari for constructing an equipped 2,000-bed hospital in the next 48 hours, Sayyari added, “over the past few days, the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued new orders to Iran’s Army in line with implementing command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on holding biological defense military exercise and today, this order is notified to the Army’s Ground Forces for enforcement.”

Ability to implement this mission will showcase preparation of the country to defend against a biological attack, he stressed.

“We have provided our hospitals with required medical equipment to the health network of the country in order to disinfect religious centers, hospitals and cities,” Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari added.

