Armed Forces set up 10,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients

He made the remarks on Sun. on the sidelines of the exhibition on “Achievements of Knowledge-based Companies” in the field of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

For this purpose, the Armed Forces used its medical facilities and set aside as many as 4,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, Hatami noted.

Given the policies adopted by the Ministry of Health for setting up convalescent centers in post-treatment period after hospitalization, the Ministry of Defense has taken serious measures in this regard, he said, adding, “in general, Army, Ministry of Defense, IRGC and Armed Forces of the country prepared and allocated 10,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients.”

Shortly after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Armed Forces embarked on producing sanitizers and disinfectants with the daily production capacity of 20,000 liters but presently, the Armed Forces produce over 150,000 tons of disinfectants daily, the defense minister added.

Hatami also revealed the production of electronic equipment such as thermal cameras, monitors and similar cases needed at hospitals and added, “production of specialized appliances such as special isolation clothes, stretchers, etc. have been put atop agenda which will be provided to medical and healthcare centers.”

MNA/4893110