Improvement in advanced tech. top priority in new year: defense min.

"In the new year, the defense ministry will seek to meet the needs of the Armed Forces and the country besides acquisition of advanced and emerging technologies, based on future threats," he said.

Underlining the significance of getting improved in defense and passive defense sectors, the minister underscored his ministry's role in deterring enemies' threat in the ongoing soft war with the country.

Addressing the coronavirus outbreak issue, Hatami noted that "the recent remarks of the Chinese officials, blaming the US as the culprit for the virus outburst, has made the subject more complicated."

In late February, Hatami ordered his ministry to gear up the efforts to produce at least 20,000 liters of disinfectants per day to counter the spreading coronavirus in the country.

The defense minister ordered the Defense Industries Organization to launch the production line of the disinfectants as soon as possible to meet its increasing demand amid the spreading worldwide fear from the coronavirus epidemic.

