Iran, Turkey discuss ways to fight, control coronavirus

The two sides discussed the joint efforts of Iran and Turkey to fight and control the spread of the coronavirus.

Farazmand stressed the cooperation of the Iranian and Turkish health ministries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the meeting.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone talk on the recent developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and the ways to tackle it and the need to maintain and strengthen relationships.

According to a report from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 95 people in the country have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 15 people in the country up to the present time, according to the Spokesperson of health ministry Kianoush Jahanpour on Tuesday.

