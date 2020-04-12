Iran not to seek outside help to meet defense needs: Sayyari

Speaking on Sun. regarding the realization of this year’s motto ‘surge in production’, as introduced by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he said, “the Army and Armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been a forerunner in the implementation of these mottos introduced by the Leader in all years.”

He pointed to the motto in the previous year entitled “Boosting Domestic Production” and added, “in the previous year [ended March 20, 2020], the Armed Forces of the country witnessed considerable achievements.”

Since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Army Force of the country has produced defense equipment, he said, adding, “for this purpose, we will not seek help from other countries in meeting our defense demands in the region as we have managed to produce our defense needs ourselves.”

Like the previous year, the Armed Forces of the country will be in the frontline in producing defense equipment in the current year named after ‘surge in production’, Sayyari emphasized.

The Army and the Armed Forces will certainly unveil new achievements this year in line with the ‘surge in production’ motto, he added.

