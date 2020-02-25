Defense min. orders mass production of disinfectants to combat coronavirus

The defense minister ordered the Defense Industries Organization to launch the production line of the disinfectants as soon as possible to meet its increasing demand amid the spreading worldwide fear from the coronavirus epidemic.

More than 2,700 people have died of coronavirus since it began more than a month ago in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Countries like South Korea and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections despite a fall in cases in China in recent days.

According to reports on Monday, Iran’s Ministry of Industries (MIMT) has ordered plants and factories producing protective face masks to ramp up production to full capacity.

The order came amid a shortage in face masks in Iran and amid efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has affected several major cities in center, north and east of the country.

The ministry has guaranteed that all masks will be purchased by the ministry of health, the body which is planning to distribute the masks for free among the population.

Other government departments have joined in the campaign to confront the spread of infection in Iran.

MNA/4862724