Iran envoy stresses need for continuation of IAEA’s impartial, professional approach

Kazem Gharibabadi made the comments on the sidelines of a special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference in Vienna on Monday during which the Argentinean diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi was appointed as its new director general.

The Iranian envoy stressed that the peaceful use of nuclear energy should not be refrained from countries through coercive and unilateral measures, and it should not be conditioned on any arbitrary and unjustified preconditions imposed by other countries.

He emphasized that Iran considers the IAEA to be a very important organization, adding “Iran as a developing country with significant nuclear activities and program, has constantly paid attention to the agency and its prominent role in the capacity building based on its needs and priorities.”

The Iranian diplomat further said that the Iran-IAEA relationship of great importance, adding that an independent, professional and impartial IAEA approach can guarantee the bilateral working relations between Iran and the agency.

Gharibabadi further noted that the survival of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and the credibility of the agency largely depend on an independent, professional and impartial approach.

KI/IRN83578151