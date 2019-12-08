DG Grossi aims to establish constructive coop. with Iran, says IAEA

The official Twitter account of the International Atomic Energy Agency posted a tweet on the recent meeting between the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which was held after a three-hour-long meeting of the Joint Commission on the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal -- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- in Vienna on December 6.

The tweet mentioned that the meeting focused on discussions on the Agency’s “safeguards activities in Iran, including verification and monitoring of the country’s nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, and other issues.”

"As DG Grossi has previously stated, he aims to establish constructive working relationship with Iran,” the IAEA wrote in another tweet.

“In the meeting, @rafaelmgrossi also stressed the need for full and timely cooperation by Iran in addressing Agency questions re: the completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations,” the UN atomic watchdog agency added.

Araghchi had described the meeting with Grossi as promising, saying, “The newly-appointed director-general stressed the need to maintain the previous cooperation between the agency and Iran.”

