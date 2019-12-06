Deputy FM Araghchi, IAEA chief Grossi to meet in Vienna

Iran's permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi, broke out the news on Friday, adding that the two sides will discuss bilateral relations.

Araghchi is in Vienna to attend a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission. The meeting has already begun with deputy foreign ministers of signatories to the deal in attendance.

On November 30 and in an interview with NHK, Grossi said he will take a fair but stern stance on nuclear development, including Iran's. Grossi said that he wants to develop a constructive relationship with the Iranians. He stressed the IAEA needs to address their nuclear development seriously.

