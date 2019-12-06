All JCPOA parties consider US as root cause of tensions: Iran Deputy FM

Speaking to reporters after a three-hour-long meeting of the Joint Commission on the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal -- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- in Vienna on Friday, Araghchi said, “All members present at the meeting had consensus that the US is the root cause of the JCPOA’s problems.”

The Iranian diplomat noted that “everybody underlined the fact that the international pact would not be preserved, unless Iran’s demands are fulfilled.”

Araghchi also held talks with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi after the JCPOA meeting.

The Iranian official described the meeting promising, saying, “The newly-appointed director-general stressed the need to maintain the previous cooperation between the agency and Iran.”

Representatives from Iran and the five remaining signatories to the landmark nuclear deal -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- as well as the European Union, attended the Friday meeting to discuss ways to save the accord.

It was the first meeting by the remaining parties to the JCPOA since July. In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the international deal, in defiance of global criticism, and later re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

In response to the move, Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments four times in compliance with Articles 26 and 36, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the sanctions.

However, European members since last month have begun raising the possibility of triggering the JCPOA’s “dispute resolution mechanism,” which is also known as the trigger mechanism, and whose activation can lead to the return of the UN sanctions on Iran.

Ahead of the Vienna meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to a statement issued by Washington to refute allegations made by European signatories of the JCPOA claiming that Iran's missile activities have violated the deal.

