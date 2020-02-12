Grossi's trip to Iran to take in appropriate time: Salehi

Salehi made the announcement in Vienna, where he arrived on Sunday to take part in the third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020).

In a press conference on Tuesday, Grossi assured that the cooperation of the international body with Iran will be continued.

Being asked about his future meeting with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and the message he is going to convey to the Iranian official in the meeting, he said "meeting Dr. Salehi is on my agenda and we will discuss everything which is in front of us."

"I don't have a particular message for him. We need to sit down. It will be our first opportunity [meeting]. I have seen other Iranian officials but not him. So, there is a lot to do," he added.

Salehi and Grossi met and held talks on Tuesday evening.

