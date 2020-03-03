Iran still committed to additional protocol with IAEA

"IAEA's report proves that Iran is still committed to the transient implementation of the additional protocol voluntarily and that verification and monitoring procures of Iran's nuclear activities are underway by the international agency," he added.

"The report proves that, under JCPOA, the international body has been continuing its supervising activities on Iran's nuclear sector as of January 2019," he said.

"According to the last IAEA report, Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium has reached nearly 1,021 kg, far above the 202.8 kg limit outlined in the JCPOA while news centrifuges have also been installed," he informed.

"The report also confirms that Iran has continued its UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) enrichment activities in Fordow and the enrichment level currently stands at 4.5 percent," he added.

IAEA announced on Tuesday that the country's uranium stockpile is now five times more than the limits set in Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

The IAEA also accused Tehran of failing to engage the agency in substantive discussions on these and other concerns, including alleged undeclared nuclear material at three undeclared locations across the country.

