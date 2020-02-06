No new warning triggered by Iran's JCPOA measures: IAEA

Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has not taken any “new” measures regarding the dropping of its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

According to Press TV, he also said Iran has not done anything concrete to follow up on its announcement last month that it will scrap all its commitments under the deal.

Iran made the announcement as the fifth step of its phased reduction of commitments in reaction to the US unilateral withdrawal and Europe’s failure to compensate for the pullout despite its promises.

In his Wednesday comments, Grossi noted that Iran has continued enriching and stockpiling uranium at higher levels permitted under the deal. However, he added, those steps have not triggered a new warning. He was speaking on his first official visit to Washington since becoming director-general of the IAEA in December.

"Of course, they continue to enrich [uranium],” he noted.

Grossi said he had discussed Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but declined to elaborate.

The Iranian government announced in a statement on January 5 that the country will no longer observe any operational limitations on its nuclear industry, including with regard to the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the amount of enriched materials as well as research and development.

Iran has clearly stated that it will reverse its nuclear measures if its demands under the deal are fulfilled. It says the moves are aimed at pressuring European powers to fulfill their commitments in the face of the US’ “maximum pressure” policy against the Iranian nation.

MNA/PR