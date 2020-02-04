Iran's cooperation with IAEA not interrupted: Grossi

"We are there, our inspectors are there. They are carrying out their activities, which is very important. At the same time, what our inspectors have been verifying is the diminishing degree of compliance of the agreement in 2015," he told euronews.

Being asked about the reversibility of Iran's steps he said "reversible is a subjective term. So what may be reversible for some might not be reversible for others. I believe that the value and the indispensable value of what we do is that we expose the facts."

"Of course, a country can and enrich more. They can enrich less. They can move in this in this way. And we will simply inform about it," he added.

"The important thing is that the agency is there verifying that the amounts, the quantities are those that have been agreed," he noted.

Answering a question on the possibility of JCPOA survival he said "that is in the realm of politics and the countries that will explain why they do what they do, or why they don't do what they do. But the realities on the ground, it's only the IAEA who can ascertain what's going on. At the end of the day, non-proliferation of nuclear weapon is a sovereign decision of a state. If a state decides to not proliferate, he can do it. The agency will be there to certify that."

About E3' decision on activation of trigger mechanism, he described "We have to ensure the continuity of the inspection effort. Obviously, if there was any interruption, if there was any disruption in the work of our inspectors, quite clearly that dispute, which is to be resolved by this mechanism, would be much bigger than it is at the moment."

