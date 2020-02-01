Iran's police confiscate 2 consignments of narcotics in customs

He made the announcement on Saturday, saying that West Tehran customs police traced the haul of the illicit drugs, which was destined for Germany.

According to him, the consignment included 41 kilograms of opium.

4476 grams of crystal was also seized in the Special Economic Zone Dogharoon in Razavi Khorasan Province, he added.

The amount of methamphetamine smuggled from Afghanistan to Iran has reached 10 tons in the current Iranian year (March 21- Jan. 21) which shows a ten-fold increase compared to the corresponding period last year”, he noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

