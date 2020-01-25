  1. Politics
Police seize 1,090 kg of narcotics in S Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s drug combat squads have seized 1,090 kilograms of different illicit drugs in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to the police commander.

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Saturday that following the intelligence activities, the anti-narcotics police have been informed about the smuggling of a big consignment of narcotics by a drug trafficking gang to the province from east borders of Iran.

According to the police chief, during a clash between police forces and smugglers in Iranshahr-Nikshahr road, one of them was killed and the rest of them escaped using the darkness of the night.

Some weapons and ammunition were seized during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 813 kg opium, 181 kg crystal, 41 kg hashish, 40 kg heroin, and 12 kg of other illicit drugs, he said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

