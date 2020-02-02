Over 1 ton of illicit drugs confiscated in Yazd

Second Brigadier General Mohammadreza Mir-Heidari said that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces 1022 kg of different narcotics was seized during the operations, which was destined for Tehran and north provinces of Iran from southern provinces.

948 kg of opium and 74 kg of Hashish were seized during the operation, he added.

Eight smugglers were also captured in this regard and handed to judiciary officials, he said.

Some 28 tons of illicit drugs have been seized in Yazd Province in the current Iranian year (started March 21).

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

