Afghanistan occupiers facilitate process of drug cultivation: official

He made the remarks this morning at the annual meeting of counter-narcatics police chiefs of the Law Enforcement Force.

The highest rate of drug seizures in the history of Iran and the world belongs to this year, which shows an 18% increase compared to last year, he said.

“We also saw an 80% decrease in the number of casualties among our forces in the fight against illicit drugs,” he said, adding that this year, the forces lost three people in the operations against drug traffickers.

Momeni then censured European countries for their passive role in fighting drug trafficking, adding “These countries not only do not help the Islamic Republic in this regard, but they also hamper our efforts.”

He went on to add, “the cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan is increasing every year, and there is no doubt that US forces and occupiers in Afghanistan are contributing to the drug production process and are working to destabilize the region by any means, including supporting drug production in Afghanistan.”

Noting that the majority of the illicit drugs are destined for Europe, Momeni warned that if Iran does not prevent the transit of narcotics across its borders, Europeans have to do it themselves.

