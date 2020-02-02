Iran’s police seized 5,300 liters of smuggled fuel in NW Iran

Police Chief of Chaypareh County Colonel Mansour Ahadi said on Sunday that following comprehensive intelligence activities carried out by the police forces, a depot of smuggled fuels has been discovered in this city.

According to the police chief, the seized cargo consisted of 5,300 liters of kerosene.

One smuggler has been also arrested in the operation and handed over to judiciary officials, he added.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

