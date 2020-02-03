Iranian police seize 1 tons of drugs in Bushehr province

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Bushehr Province Police Commander Brigadier General Khalil Vaezi broke the news, saying that the Law Enforcement Force prioritizes the fight against drug dealers, working on a round-the-clock basis, and this has led to an insecure atmosphere in Iran for the smugglers.

He added that following the intelligence activities of the police forces, two drug bands were identified and destroyed in the past 73 hours by the anti-narcotic police forces of Bushehr, seizing a total of 1,050kg of opium and hashish.

During the operation, he added, the forces captured seven culprits and eight vehicles.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MNA/4842678