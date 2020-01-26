7 drug smuggling gangs dismantled in Tehran

He made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 25 smugglers have been arrested and 1 ton of narcotics seized during various operations by police forces.

2,340 culprits were arrested and 50 cars and motorcycles used for smuggling narcotics also confiscated, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

FA/FNA 13981106000412