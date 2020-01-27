No case of coronavirus reported in Iran: health min.

Medical teams have set up 24-hour posts at all Iranian ports to screen entry of the lethal coronavirus into the country, Said Namaki on Monday on the sidelines of the meeting of medical universities’ heads.

Iran’s Health Ministry also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a visa for Chinese people on condition that they have a health card, he added.

Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but has high contagion, however, no case of the disease has been seen in Iran so far, he said.

As reported, Iran has also started health screenings for passengers arriving from East Asian countries Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

So far, no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Iran.

Hundreds of people have been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and the US.

At least 56 people have died, mostly in China’s Hubei province, the majority of them elderly and suffering from pre-existing conditions.

Chinese health experts have confirmed some cases involved human-to-human transmission.

