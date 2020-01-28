Iran’s FM takes drastic measures on ‘coronavirus’ for Iranian nationals in China: Spox

Mousavi emphasized full readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate and interact with the concerned organizations since the beginning of the outbreak of the disease ‘coronavirus’.

In this field, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif proposed setting up an expert-level meeting with the participation of responsible organizations including [Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Ministry of Tourism].

Also, necessary instructions have been issued to Iranian missions in China with regards to take preventive measures of the disease, he said, adding, “in addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry has released travelling recommendations to Iranian nationals and tourists residing in China.”

For offering better services and giving instructions to the Iranian nationals residing in China, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a Disaster Management Headquarters in Iranian Embassy to China and also Iranian consulate in Shanghai with necessary phone numbers to get in touch with these centers if needed, Mousavi stated.

The Iranian Ministry of foreign Affairs is mulling over the request of families of some Iranian students studying in Beijing in order to facilitate return of their children to Iran and exit of them from quarantine, Mousavi added.

