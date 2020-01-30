FM starts helping Iranians residing in infected areas in China

“We have started round-the-clock and nonstop services for managing various dimensions of the issue and helping our fellow countrymen residing in the areas infected with coronavirus.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Thu. expounded on the latest situation of Iranians residing in China’s Wuhan city and added, “continuous cooperation and coordination has been made with the domestic organizations for predicting healthcare services and Iranian embassy in China has also adopted drastic measures in this case.”

Exiting Iranian students and citizens residing in this infected area in China is the main priority of the ministry, he said, adding, “therefore, exiting Iranians from this area requires the approval of Chinese government according to the international and sanitary regulations for the prevention of outbreak of this virus in other countries.”

He reiterated that the Foreign Ministry is also reviewing the request of the students’ families for their exit from quarantine.

Crisis management committees were also established in the Iranian embassy in Beijing and Iran’s consulate in Shanghai, Mousavi said.

