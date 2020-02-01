Iran to take special measures in fight against coronavirus: Interior min.

The possibility of the coronavirus entering the country is probable due to Iran’s exchanges with foreign countries, Rahmani Fazli said, adding that it was decided to take special measures in the country.

He also announced the measures taken by the Ministry of Interior with regards to coronavirus.

Interior minister said that all flights to and from China have been halted amid the coronavirus outbreak until further notice.

The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 259 by the end of Friday, an increase of 46, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday, citing numbers from the country’s National Health Commission. There were 2,102 new confirmed infections in China during the day, bringing the cumulative total to 11,791.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Thursday expounded on the latest situation of Iranians residing in China’s Wuhan city and added, “Continuous cooperation is being made with the domestic organizations for predicting healthcare services and the Iranian embassy in China has also adopted remarkable measures in this case.”

According to official reports, Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but is highly contagious; however, no case of the disease has been reported in Iran so far.

