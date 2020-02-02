1st patient suspected of being infected by coronavirus hospitalized in Isfahan

According to the Public Relations department of the Iranian ministry of health, the 29-year-old patient is now in isolation room of Farabi Hospital in Isfahan.

Results achieved from the laboratory experiments of the patient have been sent to Tehran for further investigations, the department said.

The Patient is said to be a staff member of Isfahan airport who has had the chance to be in contact with Chinese passengers.

On Saturday, the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki met and held talks with Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Cheung Hua in Tehran on the ways to fight against coronavirus.

Emphasizing that Iran is on the side of the Chinese government and nation to fight the outbreak of coronavirus, Namaki said, “At the same time temporary restriction on all flights to and from China amid the coronavirus outbreak is inevitable.”

Namaki announced on Friday night that Iran has decided to temporarily stop all flights to and from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the decisions made in an emergency meeting on Friday, led by the First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and attended by several Iranian senior officials, all flights to and from China have been halted amid the coronavirus outbreak until further notice.

MNA/