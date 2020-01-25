No case of coronavirus seen in Iran: official

There are no concerns about the fighting against the coronavirus in the country which has infected more than 800 in China and killed at least 26, said Iran’s Deputy Minister of Health Ministry, adding that no case of the disease has been seen in Iran.

Previously, the head of the transmittable disease care department at Health Ministry Hossein Erfani said that the body is carrying out screening measures to target coronavirus in borders and terminals, including Imam Khomeini International Airport.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China.

On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness.

Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as seniors and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of pneumonia and bronchitis.

The East Asian country stepped up measures on Friday to contain the virus, with public transport suspended in 10 cities, the shutting of temples and the rapid construction of a hospital to treat the infected.

Some famous temples have closed due to the virus. Beijing's Lama Temple, where people make offerings for the New Year, will close from Friday. Beijing also canceled two Lunar New Year temple fairs and closed the Forbidden City, the capital's most famous tourist attraction.

MNA/ 4834377