26 January 2020 - 14:45

VIDEO: Footage shows empty streets of Wuhan following coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – China has imposed restrictions to control the disease and accordingly, most cars have been banned from the streets of Wuhan.

China on Sunday morning announced 15 more deaths from the new coronavirus, including one in Shanghai, the first reported so far in the metropolis, New York Times reported.

Thirteen more deaths were also announced in Hubei Province, where the outbreak began, and one was announced in Henan Province. The latest deaths brought the toll in China to 56.

Across the country, 688 cases of the new virus were diagnosed on Saturday, the government said early Sunday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,975.

