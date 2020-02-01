Iran urges all countries to cooperate with China in fight against coronavirus

“The #Coronavirus is a global tragedy,” Mousavi tweeted early Saturday, urging ‘the whole world’ to “cooperate with the gov & people of #China to get rid of it.”

“I am convinced that the Chinese persistence & sense of responsibility will get them through this turbulent stage,” he added.

The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 259 by the end of Friday, an increase of 46, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday, citing numbers from the country’s National Health Commission. There were 2,102 new confirmed infections in China during the day, bringing the cumulative total to 11,791.

No case of the disease has been reported in Iran so far.

MNA/ 4840534