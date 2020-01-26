24 hour check posts set up at Iranian ports to tackle coronavirus: PMO head

The medical teams are working 24 hours to supervise commute of ships and persons to Iran and prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, a new SARS-like illness, he added.

As reported, Iran has also started health screenings for passengers arriving from East Asian countries Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

Deputy President of the Imam Khomeini Airport City Corporate said on Saturday that the airport staff are working in cooperation with Iran’s Ministry of Health around the clock to implement health screenings and quarantine procedures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

By the present time, no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Iran.

Hundreds of people have been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and the US.

At least 56 people have died, mostly in China’s Hubei province, the majority of them elderly and suffering from pre-existing conditions.

Chinese health experts have confirmed some cases involved human-to-human transmission.

