30 January 2020 - 12:38

Pres. Rouhani:

Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’, “most hated, despicable plan”

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a Twitter message late on Wed. described Trump's so-called 'Deal of Century' as the most despicable plan.

"Enough of these foolish attempts," President Rouhani wrote on his Twitter account.

"The Most Despicable Plan of the Century," he added.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a message that the US evil policy against Palestine and the so-called 'Deal of Century' will never materialize.

US President Donald Trump along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the White House on Tue. and unveiled his so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’ and termed Al-Quds as the capital of Zionist regime.

Political figures in Muslim countries showed reaction to Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century and Palestinian people held a massive rally in various cities such as Gaza Strip and West Bank in condemnation of the plan.

Moreover, all Palestinian movements and groups announced their explicit opposition on the plan.

    Latest News